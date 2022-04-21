2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans marks the 27th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from TPC Louisiana.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. The PGA Tour TV times are announced by Golf Channel, which airs coverage all four days of the tournament, with CBS carrying weekend coverage.

The field includes Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more as part of a 160-player, 80-team field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3:30-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports coverage streams through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TV times and schedule.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern