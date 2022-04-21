2022 DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
04/21/2022 at 8:55 am
The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open is the next event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., hosting the DIO Implant LA Open.

The DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and playing four rounds with a 36-hole cut.

The LPGA Tour TV times are set by Golf Channel, which airs coverage all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open TV times and schedule.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, April 14: 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, April 15: 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, April 16: 7-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, April 24: 7-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

