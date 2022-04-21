2022 APGA Tour at Scottsdale final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Herrera, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The 36-hole event was won on 4-under 138, with Herrera capping off his second round of 68 with a 30-foot birdie putt that he needed to pull into the lead.

Daniel Augustus finished second at 3-under 139.

Kendall Hodges, Rovonta Young and Tommy Schaff finished in a tie for third on 2-under 140.

Herrera won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour at Las Vegas recap notes

Herrera earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 16 months.

Herrera is backed, in part, by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, and he has conditional status on PGA Tour Canada.

NBC Sports commentator Notah Begay III entered the event and finished in 20th.

The APGA Tour continues on May 5-6 with Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT
1 Michael Herrera -4 70 68 138
2 Daniel Augustus -3 66 73 139
T3 Kendel Hodges -2 73 67 140
T3 Rovonta Young -2 72 68 140
T3 Tommy Schaff -2 70 70 140
T6 Jordan Bohannon E 69 73 142
T6 Tim Oneal E 70 72 142
T8 Andrew Walker 1 73 70 143
T8 Christian Heavens 1 70 73 143
T8 Marcus Byrd 1 69 74 143
T11 Kamaiu Johnson 2 73 71 144
T11 Toks Pedro 2 71 73 144
T11 Kevin Hall 2 67 77 144
T14 Ryan Alford 3 75 70 145
T14 Jerris Baker (a) 3 74 71 145
T14 Joshua Seale 3 72 73 145
T14 Willie Mack III 3 70 75 145
T14 Zachary Juhasz 3 69 76 145
T14 Patrick Newcomb 3 69 76 145
T20 Jarred Garcia 4 75 71 146
T20 Cameron Riley 4 74 72 146
T20 Aaron Beverly 4 74 72 146
T20 Doug Smith 4 73 73 146
T20 Notah Begay 4 72 74 146
T20 Joey Stills 4 72 74 146
T20 Brad Adamonis 4 71 75 146
T20 Aaron Grimes 4 68 78 146
28 Mulbe Dillard 5 72 75 147
T29 Branson Ferrier 6 75 73 148
T29 Evin Jenkins 6 74 74 148
T29 Raj Samra 6 73 75 148
T32 Trey Valentine 7 77 72 149
T32 Everett Najera 7 75 74 149
T32 Derrick Williams 7 74 75 149
T32 Joseph Hooks 7 70 79 149
T36 Nicholas Biondi 8 75 75 150
T36 Norman Black 8 73 77 150
38 Nick Wade 9 78 73 151
T39 Maurice Jeffries 10 80 72 152
T39 Montrele Wells 10 78 74 152
T39 Travis Wells 10 76 76 152
T39 Andrew Fernandes 10 73 79 152
T43 Sam Orue 11 77 76 153
T43 Will Lowery 11 75 78 153
T43 Kenneth O'Shea II 11 74 79 153
T46 Sam Rodriguez III 13 77 78 155
T46 Michael Bradham 13 75 80 155
T48 John Jones III 14 77 79 156
T48 Mahindra Lutchman 14 72 84 156
50 Alec Martinez 15 84 73 157
51 Karim Muhammad 18 80 80 160

