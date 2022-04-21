2022 APGA Tour at Scottsdale final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Herrera, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
The 36-hole event was won on 4-under 138, with Herrera capping off his second round of 68 with a 30-foot birdie putt that he needed to pull into the lead.
Daniel Augustus finished second at 3-under 139.
Kendall Hodges, Rovonta Young and Tommy Schaff finished in a tie for third on 2-under 140.
Herrera won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.
APGA Tour at Las Vegas recap notes
Herrera earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 16 months.
Herrera is backed, in part, by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, and he has conditional status on PGA Tour Canada.
NBC Sports commentator Notah Begay III entered the event and finished in 20th.
The APGA Tour continues on May 5-6 with Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|1
|Michael Herrera
|-4
|70
|68
|138
|2
|Daniel Augustus
|-3
|66
|73
|139
|T3
|Kendel Hodges
|-2
|73
|67
|140
|T3
|Rovonta Young
|-2
|72
|68
|140
|T3
|Tommy Schaff
|-2
|70
|70
|140
|T6
|Jordan Bohannon
|E
|69
|73
|142
|T6
|Tim Oneal
|E
|70
|72
|142
|T8
|Andrew Walker
|1
|73
|70
|143
|T8
|Christian Heavens
|1
|70
|73
|143
|T8
|Marcus Byrd
|1
|69
|74
|143
|T11
|Kamaiu Johnson
|2
|73
|71
|144
|T11
|Toks Pedro
|2
|71
|73
|144
|T11
|Kevin Hall
|2
|67
|77
|144
|T14
|Ryan Alford
|3
|75
|70
|145
|T14
|Jerris Baker (a)
|3
|74
|71
|145
|T14
|Joshua Seale
|3
|72
|73
|145
|T14
|Willie Mack III
|3
|70
|75
|145
|T14
|Zachary Juhasz
|3
|69
|76
|145
|T14
|Patrick Newcomb
|3
|69
|76
|145
|T20
|Jarred Garcia
|4
|75
|71
|146
|T20
|Cameron Riley
|4
|74
|72
|146
|T20
|Aaron Beverly
|4
|74
|72
|146
|T20
|Doug Smith
|4
|73
|73
|146
|T20
|Notah Begay
|4
|72
|74
|146
|T20
|Joey Stills
|4
|72
|74
|146
|T20
|Brad Adamonis
|4
|71
|75
|146
|T20
|Aaron Grimes
|4
|68
|78
|146
|28
|Mulbe Dillard
|5
|72
|75
|147
|T29
|Branson Ferrier
|6
|75
|73
|148
|T29
|Evin Jenkins
|6
|74
|74
|148
|T29
|Raj Samra
|6
|73
|75
|148
|T32
|Trey Valentine
|7
|77
|72
|149
|T32
|Everett Najera
|7
|75
|74
|149
|T32
|Derrick Williams
|7
|74
|75
|149
|T32
|Joseph Hooks
|7
|70
|79
|149
|T36
|Nicholas Biondi
|8
|75
|75
|150
|T36
|Norman Black
|8
|73
|77
|150
|38
|Nick Wade
|9
|78
|73
|151
|T39
|Maurice Jeffries
|10
|80
|72
|152
|T39
|Montrele Wells
|10
|78
|74
|152
|T39
|Travis Wells
|10
|76
|76
|152
|T39
|Andrew Fernandes
|10
|73
|79
|152
|T43
|Sam Orue
|11
|77
|76
|153
|T43
|Will Lowery
|11
|75
|78
|153
|T43
|Kenneth O'Shea II
|11
|74
|79
|153
|T46
|Sam Rodriguez III
|13
|77
|78
|155
|T46
|Michael Bradham
|13
|75
|80
|155
|T48
|John Jones III
|14
|77
|79
|156
|T48
|Mahindra Lutchman
|14
|72
|84
|156
|50
|Alec Martinez
|15
|84
|73
|157
|51
|Karim Muhammad
|18
|80
|80
|160