2022 APGA Tour at Scottsdale final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Herrera, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The 36-hole event was won on 4-under 138, with Herrera capping off his second round of 68 with a 30-foot birdie putt that he needed to pull into the lead.

Daniel Augustus finished second at 3-under 139.

Kendall Hodges, Rovonta Young and Tommy Schaff finished in a tie for third on 2-under 140.

Herrera won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour at Las Vegas recap notes

Herrera earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 16 months.

Herrera is backed, in part, by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, and he has conditional status on PGA Tour Canada.

NBC Sports commentator Notah Begay III entered the event and finished in 20th.

The APGA Tour continues on May 5-6 with Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

