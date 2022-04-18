2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, as well as Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who each come into the week at +800 betting odds.

Cam Smith and Marc Leishman are next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer, as well as Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, are each at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the PGA Tour hosting its lone official team event of the year. TPC Louisiana is a Pete Dye design, and the team atmosphere is unique. Half of the world top 50 are in the field, and there are two formats (best ball and foursomes) that are alternated over the four days. It's hard to identify a winner, but Cam Smith has a thing for this event.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner