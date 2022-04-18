2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
04/18/2022 at 8:02 pm
The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, as well as Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who each come into the week at +800 betting odds.

Cam Smith and Marc Leishman are next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer, as well as Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, are each at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the PGA Tour hosting its lone official team event of the year. TPC Louisiana is a Pete Dye design, and the team atmosphere is unique. Half of the world top 50 are in the field, and there are two formats (best ball and foursomes) that are alternated over the four days. It's hard to identify a winner, but Cam Smith has a thing for this event.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cantlay/Schauffele 800
Hovland/Morikawa 800
Leishman/Smith 1000
Burns/Horschel 1200
Palmer/Scheffler 1200
Fleetwood/Garcia 1800
Gooch/Homa 2200
Lowry/Poulter 2200
Niemann/Pereira 2200
Varner III/Watson 2500
Riley/Zalatoris 2800
An/Im 3300
Hatton/Willett 3500
Bradley/Steele 4000
Kizzire/Poston 4500
Sigg/Straka 4500
Kirk/Todd 5000
McDowell/Power 5000
Hadwin/Svensson 5500
Bramlett/McNealy 6000
Laird/MacIntyre 6000
Merritt/Streb 6000
Bezuidenhout/Schwartzel 6600
Clark/Tringale 6600
Mitchell/Snedeker 6600
Ghim/Schwab 7000
Rose/Stenson 7000
Brown/Kisner 8000
Noren/Norlander 8000
Day/Scrivener 9000
Hossler/Theegala 9000
Knox/Stuard 9000
Lipsky/Rai 10000
Moore/NeSmith 10000
Cabrera Bello/Grillo 12500
Dahmen/Jaeger 12500
Garnett/Stallings 12500
Glover/Reavie 12500
Grace/Higgo 12500
Higgs/Smotherman 12500
Horsfield/Wallace 12500
Barjon/Hoge 13500
Buckley/Smalley 13500
Kohles/McCarthy 14000
Ryder/Redman 15000
Duncan/Schenk 16000
Hoag/Long 16000
O'Hair/Piercy 16000
Uihlein/Werenski 16000
Aphibarnrat/Kitayama 17500
Hodges/Whaley 17500
Hoffman/Watney 17500
Rodgers/Wu 17500
Atwal/Herbert 20000
Hagy/Percy 20000
Lebioda/Seiffert 20000
Stanley/Villegas 20000
Chappell/Hahn 22500
Creel/Ramey 22500
Bae/Lee 25000
Brehm/Hubbard 25000
Bryan/Mullinax 25000
Hardy/Thompson 25000
Herman/Taylor 25000
Lower/Wu 25000
Martin/Van Pelt 25000
McGreevy/Novak 25000
Reeves/Wolfe 25000
Huh/Kang 27500
Armour/Gligic 30000
Byrd/Hadley 30000
Cook/Dufner 30000
Gainey/Garrigus 30000
Kim/Noh 30000
Skinns/Tarren 30000
Drewitt/Van Der Walt 40000
Gutschewski/Points 40000
Knous/Trainer 40000
Kraft/Tway 40000
Haas/Haas 50000

