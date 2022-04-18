2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is at 14-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 16-to-1.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit are on 20-to-1.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the tour back in California after a stop in Hawaii. Wilshire Country Club is a gem of Los Angeles golf, and the old-school design really shows out great with the LPGA's best competing.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner