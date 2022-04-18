2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Brooke Henderson is at 14-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 16-to-1.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit are on 20-to-1.
2022 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the tour back in California after a stop in Hawaii. Wilshire Country Club is a gem of Los Angeles golf, and the old-school design really shows out great with the LPGA's best competing.
2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jin Young Ko
|600
|Brooke Henderson
|1400
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1600
|Celine Boutier
|2000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|2000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2000
|Minjee Lee
|2200
|Danielle Kang
|2500
|Jessica Korda
|2500
|Hinako Shibuno
|2600
|Inbee Park
|2800
|Amy Yang
|3300
|Hannah Green
|3300
|Hye-Jin Choi
|3300
|In Gee Chun
|3300
|Leona Maguire
|3300
|Na Rin An
|3300
|Xiyu Lin
|3300
|Yuka Saso
|3300
|Charley Hull
|4000
|Georgia Hall
|4000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|4000
|Nasa Hataoka
|4000
|Ryann O'Toole
|4000
|Gaby Lopez
|5000
|So-Yeon Ryu
|5000
|Ayaka Furue
|5500
|Sei Young Kim
|6000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|6600
|Megan Khang
|7000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|7000
|Alison Lee
|8000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|8000
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|8000
|Brittany Altomare
|10000
|Carlota Ciganda
|10000
|Ally Ewing
|11000
|Lizette Salas
|11000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|11000
|Marina Alex
|11000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Chella Choi
|15000
|Esther Henseleit
|15000
|Lauren Stephenson
|15000
|Matilda Castren
|15000
|Perrine Delacour
|15000
|Stephanie Meadow
|15000