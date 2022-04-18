2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting LPGA Tour

2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

04/18/2022 at 8:16 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is at 14-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 16-to-1.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit are on 20-to-1.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the tour back in California after a stop in Hawaii. Wilshire Country Club is a gem of Los Angeles golf, and the old-school design really shows out great with the LPGA's best competing.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 600
Brooke Henderson 1400
Atthaya Thitikul 1600
Celine Boutier 2000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2000
Patty Tavatanakit 2000
Minjee Lee 2200
Danielle Kang 2500
Jessica Korda 2500
Hinako Shibuno 2600
Inbee Park 2800
Amy Yang 3300
Hannah Green 3300
Hye-Jin Choi 3300
In Gee Chun 3300
Leona Maguire 3300
Na Rin An 3300
Xiyu Lin 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Charley Hull 4000
Georgia Hall 4000
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Nasa Hataoka 4000
Ryann O'Toole 4000
Gaby Lopez 5000
So-Yeon Ryu 5000
Ayaka Furue 5500
Sei Young Kim 6000
Ariya Jutanugarn 6600
Megan Khang 7000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 7000
Alison Lee 8000
Moriya Jutanugarn 8000
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 8000
Brittany Altomare 10000
Carlota Ciganda 10000
Ally Ewing 11000
Lizette Salas 11000
Madelene Sagstrom 11000
Marina Alex 11000
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Chella Choi 15000
Esther Henseleit 15000
Lauren Stephenson 15000
Matilda Castren 15000
Perrine Delacour 15000
Stephanie Meadow 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.