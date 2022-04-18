2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Brian Gay is on 9-to-1, while Retief Goosen is on 10-to-1.

David Toms and Jerry Kelly are on 14-to-1.

2022 ClubCorp Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Texas for the ClubCorp Classic, which is a new event on the schedule. With a celebrity pro-am model, the event brings out a variety of former athletes and celebrities to play alongside the Champions. There's a solid field, and remember that LACC is not TPC Las Colinas.

2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds: Outright winner