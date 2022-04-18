2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
04/18/2022 at 8:21 pm
The 2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Brian Gay is on 9-to-1, while Retief Goosen is on 10-to-1.

David Toms and Jerry Kelly are on 14-to-1.

2022 ClubCorp Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Texas for the ClubCorp Classic, which is a new event on the schedule. With a celebrity pro-am model, the event brings out a variety of former athletes and celebrities to play alongside the Champions. There's a solid field, and remember that LACC is not TPC Las Colinas.

2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 450
Brian Gay 900
Retief Goosen 1000
David Toms 1400
Jerry Kelly 1400
Ernie Els 1600
Alex Cejka 2000
Robert Karlsson 2000
K J Choi 2200
Scott Parel 2200
Tim Petrovic 2200
Woody Austin 2200
Doug Barron 2500
Brandt Jobe 2800
Steve Flesch 2800
Vijay Singh 2800
Y E Yang 2800
Rod Pampling 3300
Paul Broadhurst 3500
Rob Labritz 3500
Kirk Triplett 4500
Mike Weir 4500
Corey Pavin 5000
Darren Clarke 5500
Lee Janzen 6000
Bob Estes 6600
Marco Dawson 6600
Rocco Mediate 6600
David Branshaw 7500
Paul Goydos 7500
Scott Dunlap 10000
Tom Lehman 10000
Wes Short Jr 10000
Brett Quigley 12500
Colin Montgomerie 12500
Dicky Pride 12500
Joe Durant 12500
Kent Jones 12500
Paul Stankowski 12500
Tom Gillis 12500

