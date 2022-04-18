2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.
Brian Gay is on 9-to-1, while Retief Goosen is on 10-to-1.
David Toms and Jerry Kelly are on 14-to-1.
2022 ClubCorp Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is in Texas for the ClubCorp Classic, which is a new event on the schedule. With a celebrity pro-am model, the event brings out a variety of former athletes and celebrities to play alongside the Champions. There's a solid field, and remember that LACC is not TPC Las Colinas.
2022 ClubCorp Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steven Alker
|450
|Brian Gay
|900
|Retief Goosen
|1000
|David Toms
|1400
|Jerry Kelly
|1400
|Ernie Els
|1600
|Alex Cejka
|2000
|Robert Karlsson
|2000
|K J Choi
|2200
|Scott Parel
|2200
|Tim Petrovic
|2200
|Woody Austin
|2200
|Doug Barron
|2500
|Brandt Jobe
|2800
|Steve Flesch
|2800
|Vijay Singh
|2800
|Y E Yang
|2800
|Rod Pampling
|3300
|Paul Broadhurst
|3500
|Rob Labritz
|3500
|Kirk Triplett
|4500
|Mike Weir
|4500
|Corey Pavin
|5000
|Darren Clarke
|5500
|Lee Janzen
|6000
|Bob Estes
|6600
|Marco Dawson
|6600
|Rocco Mediate
|6600
|David Branshaw
|7500
|Paul Goydos
|7500
|Scott Dunlap
|10000
|Tom Lehman
|10000
|Wes Short Jr
|10000
|Brett Quigley
|12500
|Colin Montgomerie
|12500
|Dicky Pride
|12500
|Joe Durant
|12500
|Kent Jones
|12500
|Paul Stankowski
|12500
|Tom Gillis
|12500