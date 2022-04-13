2022 Lotte Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
LPGA Tour

04/13/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 Lotte Championship is the latest event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Lotte Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 Lotte Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 16 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 Lotte Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 14

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

Friday, April 15

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

