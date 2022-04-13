2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Kamaiu Johnson, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Las Vegas in Nevada.

The 36-hole event was reduce to 18 holes because the first round was called off after gusts of 70 mph in the Las Vegas area made it impossible to play.

Johnson's 71 was good enough for a two-shot win over Willie Mack III, Aaron Beverly and Joseph Hooks.

Johnson won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour at Las Vegas recap notes

Johnson earned his third career win on the APGA Tour, and he continues to build notoriety.

Johnson also won this event last year, shooting a final-round 70.

The APGA Tour continues on April 18-19 with APGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

POS PLAYER TOT
1 Kamaiu Johnson 71
T2 Aaron Beverly 73
T2 Joseph Hooks 73
T2 Willie Johnson 73
5 Wyatt Worthington II 74
6 Jabir Bilal 75
T7 Trey Valentine 76
T7 Brad Adamonis 76
T7 Michael Herrera 76
T7 Joey Stills 76
T7 Cameron Riley 76
T12 Joshua Seale 77
T12 Zachary Juhasz 77
T12 Tommy Schaff 77
T12 Kendel Hodges 77
T12 Raj Mahal 77
T17 Jesus Ojeda 78
T17 Christian Heavens 78
T17 Sam Orue 78
T20 Rovonta Young 79
T20 Ryan Alford 79
T20 Philip Barbaree 79
T20 Jarred Garcia 79
T20 Willy Kitata 79
T20 Mahindra Lutchman 79
T26 Zachary Carter 80
T26 Kevin Hall 80
T26 Jordan Bohannon 80
T26 Andrew Walker 80
T26 Norman Black 80
T26 Armando Favela 80
T32 Daniel Augustus 81
T32 Montrele Wells 81
T32 Maurice Jeffries 81
T32 Marcus Mullins 81
T36 Aaron Grimes 82
T36 Andrew Fernandes 82
38 Nick Wade 83
T39 Sam Rodriguez III 84
T39 Nicholas Biondi 84
T39 Evin Jenkins 84
T42 Frank Jones 85
T42 Ian Campbell 85
44 Mulbe Dillard 86
45 KD O'Shea II 87
46 Branson Ferrier 91
47 Brandon Folke 112

