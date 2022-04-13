2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Kamaiu Johnson, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Las Vegas in Nevada.

The 36-hole event was reduce to 18 holes because the first round was called off after gusts of 70 mph in the Las Vegas area made it impossible to play.

Johnson's 71 was good enough for a two-shot win over Willie Mack III, Aaron Beverly and Joseph Hooks.

Johnson won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour at Las Vegas recap notes

Johnson earned his third career win on the APGA Tour, and he continues to build notoriety.

Johnson also won this event last year, shooting a final-round 70.

The APGA Tour continues on April 18-19 with APGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2022 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details