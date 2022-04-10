How much money does the 2022 Masters Tournament winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Masters Tournament purse is a lot of money, and the Masters Tournament first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Masters Tournament purse is $15 million, which is a $3,500,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 Masters Tournament winner get?

The Masters Tournament pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Masters Tournament winner's share is $2,7000,000 as the first-place payout.

Hideki Matsuyama won $2,070,000 as the 2021 Masters Tournament winner's share from an $11.5 million purse. Dustin Johnson won the same amount from the same purse in the November 2020 Masters.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 52nd-place finisher earning $36,000. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 600 points. The winner receives 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Masters Tournament does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.