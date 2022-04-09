2022 Masters Saturday third round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2022 Masters Saturday pin sheet has been released for the third round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Saturday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2022 Masters Saturday third round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the first hole is back left, making it the most dangerous for a miss on the putting surface.

The pin on the 12th is on the safe side of the green, but it will invite players to be too aggressive with their tee shots.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on Rae's Creek to make an eagle.

The hole location on No. 16 is typically used earlier in the tournament, and it's hard to hold

2022 Masters Saturday third round weather forecast

The Saturday weather forecast at the Masters is compelling. Temperatures will start in the high 40s before reaching in the high 50s later in the afternoon. Starting around 11 a.m., the wind will both pick up in consistent speed and start gusting significantly higher.

Winds are expected to be in the 12-17 mph range consistently throughout the afternoon, with gusts from 20-25 mph until approximately 7 p.m.