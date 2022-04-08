2022 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 3

The best players in the world are at Augusta National this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual Masters Tournament.

A weekend field of 52 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field all going off the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club. Each player will have a tee time with a partner, with an even number of players competing over the weekend after there was a cut to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds.

Players are paired together based on total score through the previous round of the tournament, with tied players going out in order in which they finished.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 1

The 2022 Masters Tournament third round starts at 10:20 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 2:50 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off.

2022 Masters Tournament Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament third round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com, CBSSports.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 3

All times are Eastern