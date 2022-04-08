2022 Masters Friday second round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2022 Masters Friday pin sheet has been released for the second round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Friday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2022 Masters Friday second round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the sixth hole is hard to access except for a well-executed shot, but balls will funnel toward that level of the putting surface.

The pin on the 12th isn't too far from Thursday's location, compelling players to take the shortest route to the green.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on the back bunkers to get to the hole location for an eagle.

The hole location on No. 18 is a familiar Sunday region, albeit somewhat to the right of common final-round locations.

2022 Masters Friday second round weather forecast

The Friday weather forecast at the Masters is compelling. Temperatures will start in the high 50s before reaching in the high 60s later in the afternoon. Starting around 11 a.m., the wind will both pick up in consistent speed and start gusting significantly higher.

Winds are expected to be in the 15-20 mph range consistently throughout the afternoon, with gusts from 25-30 mph until approximately 7 p.m.