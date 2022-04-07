Paul Casey withdraws from 2022 Masters Tournament

Paul Casey withdrew from the 2022 Masters Tournament field on Thursday before his tee time at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

According to the Masters, Casey withdrew from the event citing a nagging back injury that has been troubling him for weeks.

Casey ultimately decided this morning he would be unable to go this week.

The Englishman has enjoyed a strong course history at Augusta National, and he was a low-key pick to do well in the first men's major of the year. Instead, he won't be competing.

Paul Casey is not replaced in the field, as the Masters Tournament is an invitational event. There is no alternate list, meaning Casey will just be removed from the field.

Casey was scheduled to tee off on Thursday with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith at 10:53 a.m. (after a 30-minute weather delay in the morning). They will play as a twosome on Thursday and Friday.