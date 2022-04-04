Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot.

The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.

From there, the Masters has grown in stature and has been an April tradition -- with the exception of 2020 -- since 1940.

In recent memory, the host course has been significantly lengthened and modified to accommodate for the modern power game. The winners have represented the global nature of the modern sport.

Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins in history with six. Tiger Woods has five Masters titles, including the 2019 win that is his last major championship.

Masters Tournament format

The Masters Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitation-only field is reduced to the top 50 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. There was once the 10-Shot Rule, which meant any player within 10 strokes of the lead after two rounds would make the cut, but that's no longer the case.

The qualifying field is based on published criteria set forth by Augusta National Golf Club. There is no minimum or maximum field size, though Augusta National prefers to keep the field below 100 players.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a tie, there is a sudden-death playoff that begins typically on No. 10.

Masters Tournament host courses

Augusta National Golf Club: 1934-present

Masters Tournament past names

The Masters Tournament has had two names over the years:

Augusta National Invitation Tournament: 1934-1938

Masters Tournament: 1939-present

Masters Tournament history & results