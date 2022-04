Page 1 of 3

JJ Spaun is the 2022 Valero Texas Open winner, earning his first PGA Tour win and trip to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Spaun's wife, Melody Spaun, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were married in 2019 and have a child together, a daughter named Emerson.

Spaun has been hanging onto his PGA Tour card over the years, and now he's getting paid off with a big win.

See pictures of JJ Spaun's wife, Melody Spaun.