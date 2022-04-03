Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament? Even he’s not totally sure

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters Tournament?

After a visit last week to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round with son Charlie and buddy Justin Thomas, it seemed inevitable that the five-time Masters winner would be competing this upcoming week. However, without a definitive announcement from Woods, the host, Augusta National, was left to leave Woods on the list of competing players without a clear signal from the 2019 winner.

On Sunday, however, Woods made public where he is in his deicision-making process.

Taking to social media, Woods tweeted that he will be heading up to Augusta National on his private jet on Sunday. From there, he will continue preparing as though he's going to compete this upcoming week for the Masters Thursday start. However, Woods said he is a "game-time decision" to play.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

Since the Masters is an invitational tournament, Woods is not preventing another player from competing by preparing uncertain that he'll play. There are no alternates in the Masters field, meaning if Woods chooses not to play, there will not be another player invited at the last minute.

Also, Woods doesn't have to officially register for the tournament until minutes before his Thursday tee time as assigned by the club. He will certainly make his decision before then.

Regardless of Woods' decision-making progress of whether he'll play, he is not holding up anything by waiting until he's sure of his choice.

Tiger Woods has not competed on the PGA Tour since 2020 Masters, played in November, where he finished T-38. He had back surgery at the end of 2020, and then he was involved in a high-speed single-car wreck outside of Los Angeles in February 2021. Woods competed in the PNC Championship, a 36-hole scramble he competed in with Charlie, last December.