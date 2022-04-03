How much money does the 2022 Valero Texas Open winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Valero Texas Open purse is a lot of money, and the Valero Texas Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Valero Texas Open purse is $8.6 million, which is a $900,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 Valero Texas Open winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Valero Texas Open winner's share is $1,548,000 as the first-place payout.

Jordan Spieth won $1,386,000 as the 2021 Valero Texas Open winner's share from a $7.7 million purse. The event was not played in 2020.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 72nd-place finisher earning $17,286. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 38 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Valero Texas Open does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.