Future dates for the Masters through 2027

The Masters is the first men's major on the golf calendar, and we know it's set every year in early April. However, the Masters dates move around ever so slightly.

Augusta National Golf Club announces future dates for the Masters well in advance, giving badge holders and fans plenty of time to plan for attending the event. It also helps the PGA Tour and European Tour with scheduling, working around the Masters in April, the PGA Championship now in May, the US Open in June and the British Open Championship in July when setting their schedules.

Right now, Augusta National Golf Club has announced future Masters dates through 2027, five years in advance.

Future Masters Tournament dates