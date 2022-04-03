2022 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is from the $5 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Chevron Championship prize pool is at $750,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $461,757. The The Chevron Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $9,732.

The Chevron Championship field is headed by Patty Tavatanakit, Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and more.

This tournament started with 154 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The Chevron Championship from the correct 2022 The Chevron Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players (one amateur) and ties, and the 74 players who advanced have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour changing the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, berths into the majors and more.

2022 The Chevron Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

