2022 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/03/2022 at 2:50 pm
The 2022 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is from the $5 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Chevron Championship prize pool is at $750,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $461,757. The The Chevron Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $9,732.

The Chevron Championship field is headed by Patty Tavatanakit, Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and more.

This tournament started with 154 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The Chevron Championship from the correct 2022 The Chevron Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players (one amateur) and ties, and the 74 players who advanced have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour changing the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, berths into the majors and more.

2022 The Chevron Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $750,000
2 $461,757
3 $334,972
4 $259,127
5 $208,569
6 $170,646
7 $142,837
8 $125,142
9 $112,501
10 $102,388
11 $94,801
12 $88,481
13 $82,919
14 $77,865
15 $73,313
16 $69,268
17 $65,731
18 $62,697
19 $60,169
20 $58,145
21 $56,125
22 $54,100
23 $52,081
24 $50,056
25 $48,287
26 $46,519
27 $44,745
28 $42,977
29 $41,208
30 $39,691
31 $38,174
32 $36,656
33 $35,139
34 $33,622
35 $32,361
36 $31,095
37 $29,834
38 $28,567
39 $27,301
40 $26,291
41 $25,282
42 $24,272
43 $23,257
44 $22,247
45 $21,488
46 $20,730
47 $19,971
48 $19,212
49 $18,454
50 $17,695
51 $17,193
52 $16,685
53 $16,178
54 $15,675
55 $15,168
56 $14,661
57 $14,158
58 $13,651
59 $13,148
60 $12,641
61 $12,390
62 $12,133
63 $11,882
64 $11,631
65 $11,375
66 $11,124
67 $10,872
68 $10,616
69 $10,365
70 $10,114
71 $9,988
72 $9,857
73 $9,732

