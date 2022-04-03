2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 Drive Chip and Putt format has been announced for the finals of the nationwide event that culminates at Augusta National Golf Club on the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.

Drive Chip and Putt format

The Drive Chip and Putt is a competition in which kids compete in separate divisions based on age and gender (7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 years old; boys and girls).

The 10 contestants in each age group (for 80 total children in the competition) compete in each of the three skills -- hence, Drive, Chip and Putt -- that includes driving the golf ball, chipping the golf ball and putting the golf ball.

Each child gets three shots at each discipline.

Driving: The kids will hit two drives on the Masters Tournament practice range to a fairway that is marked 40 yards wide, with a length starting at 75 yards and going out to 325 yards. The child's longest drive that's in the grid counts. The winning child is the player with the longest drive inside the grid.

Chipping: Players will chip twice from a spot chosen by the tournament for their age group and skill level. A child's score is the cumulative distance from the hole for both chip shots. The child with the lowest cululative distance from the hole wins the skill.

Putting: Players will putt twice from approximately 15 feet and 30 feet. A child's score is the cumulative distance from the hole for both putts. The child with the lowest cululative distance from the hole wins the skill.

Drive Chip and Putt scoring

In the Drive Chip and Putt finals, each child earns points for each skill. The winner gets 10 points, with second place getting nine points, and so on. The child with the most combined points between the three skills wins their competition group.

How to qualify for Drive Chip and Putt

Players qualify for the finals by getting through local, subregional and regional stages to here.

Again, with these being amateur players, there is no purse and no players will be paid for their appearance in prize money. Augusta National will award a new trophy to the champion of each age group.