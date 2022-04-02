2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results
04/02/2022 at 3:05 pm
The leaderboard at No. 6 at Augusta National Golf Club.


The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Anna Davis, with the 16-year-old California-based amateur winning by a shot to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Davis shot 3-under 69 to finish the tournament at 1-under 215.

Latanna Stone had reached 3-under total after a birdie on the par-3 16th. However, she made a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 17th, including a three-putt, to drop into a tie for the lead with Davis, who was already in the clubhouse.

On the 18th hole, Stone's drive sailed right into pine straw among the trees. She hit her second shot just short of the green, but the LSU product was unable to get up-and-down for par to force a playoff. She finished in a tie for second place at even-par 216 with fellow LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad.

Davis wins the third Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

A total of 30 players in the 72-player starting field qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Anna Davis -1 70 76 69 215
T2 Ingrid Lindblad E 71 77 68 216
T2 Latanna Stone E 72 72 72 216
T4 Amari Avery 1 73 72 72 217
T4 Benedetta Moresco 1 70 76 71 217
T4 Beatrice Wallin 1 73 71 73 217
7 Rachel Kuehn 2 76 73 69 218
T8 Shinsil Bang 3 76 71 72 219
T8 Aline Krauter 3 74 72 73 219
T8 Kirsten Rudgeley 3 73 74 72 219
11 Caitlyn Macnab 4 74 74 72 220
T12 Hailey Borja 5 71 76 74 221
T12 Jensen Castle 5 75 72 74 221
T12 Amalie Leth-Nissen 5 73 72 76 221
T12 Caley McGinty 5 74 73 74 221
T12 Meja Ortengren 5 74 75 72 221
T12 Alexa Pano 5 73 74 74 221
T12 Emma Spitz 5 73 72 76 221
T12 Rose Zhang 5 76 71 74 221
20 Rin Yoshida 7 73 75 75 223
T21 Anna Morgan 8 73 75 76 224
T21 Avani Prashanth 8 76 73 75 224
T21 Paula Schulz-Hanssen 8 74 76 74 224
24 Xiaowen Yin 9 71 78 76 225
T25 Antonia Malate 11 75 74 78 227
T25 Avery Zweig 11 76 73 78 227
T27 Hannah Darling 12 73 76 79 228
T27 Rachel Heck 12 73 76 79 228
29 Ashley Menne 13 74 74 81 229
30 Liqi Zeng 14 72 77 81 230

