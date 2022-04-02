2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results

The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Anna Davis, with the 16-year-old California-based amateur winning by a shot to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Davis shot 3-under 69 to finish the tournament at 1-under 215.

Latanna Stone had reached 3-under total after a birdie on the par-3 16th. However, she made a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 17th, including a three-putt, to drop into a tie for the lead with Davis, who was already in the clubhouse.

On the 18th hole, Stone's drive sailed right into pine straw among the trees. She hit her second shot just short of the green, but the LSU product was unable to get up-and-down for par to force a playoff. She finished in a tie for second place at even-par 216 with fellow LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad.

Davis wins the third Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

A total of 30 players in the 72-player starting field qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

