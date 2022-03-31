2022 The Chevron Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 The Chevron Championship is the first event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the The Chevron Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 The Chevron Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 20 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with Golf Channel airing two separate coverage windows on Thursday and Friday. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 The Chevron Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 31

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3