2022 The Chevron Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
LPGA Tour

2022 The Chevron Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

03/31/2022 at 10:15 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Chevron Championship is the first major championship of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., hosting the The Chevron Championship.

The Chevron Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. During the first two days, Golf Channel airs two separate windows of coverage.

There will be four days of golf, with 115 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 The Chevron Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 The Chevron Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 The Chevron Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, March 31: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, April 1: 12-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, April 2: 5-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, April 3: 5-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.