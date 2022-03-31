2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur begins as the third-ever women's amateur invitational kicks off at nearby Champions Retreat before a Saturday finish at the home of the Masters.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur TV schedule is limited to Saturday's final round at Augusta National, with NBC airing final-round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. NBC airs coverage on Saturday afternoon.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com, the Golf Channel app and NBC Sports app, as well ANWAGolf.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur TV times and schedule.

2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern