Cobra Puma Golf releases new collaboration of clubs, apparel with Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew

Cobra Puma Golf is once again collaborating with DJ and record producer Kygo and his Palm Tree Crew brand, adding in Rickie Fowler to put out a new Palm Tree Crew collection that not only includes apparel but special editions of several Cobra Golf clubs.

The idea of the collection is to blend Kygo's laid-back reputation with Rickie Fowler's bold style, with apparel designed to deliver comfort and style that works in everyday fashion situations. The deep blue and gold colors that influence the lineup are based on Palm Tree Crew's gold palm-tree logo, with Fowler and Kygo's friendship proving to be a powerful combination and inspiration for the lineup.

Among a variety of pieces, the apparel collection includes:

The Cloudspun shorts ($75) and joggers ($95): Offering an elevated look, these pieces feature soft Cloudspun performance material, a drawstring waistband, zippered pockets and premium Puma X PTC embroidery.

Tee shirt ($40) and polo ($80): Styled to be refined but with a degree of boldness, both are available in two colorways.

Lightweight Hoodie ($95): A lightweight layering piece to take you from the couch to the course that's available in two colorways.

Hooded Jacket ($40): Featuring a moisture-wicking, lightweight performance fabric, the jacket is finished with a custom Puma x PTC neck tape, front hand pockets and a lightweight hood. Available in two colorways.

Special-edition versions of the Cobra LTDx and LTDx Max Palm Tree Crew Drivers ($599) and a 3D-printed Palm Tree Crew Agera putter ($449) are also available.

The drivers (available in right-handed only) have all the features of their main line cousins, but they sport a matte peacoat crown and sole with gold and white accents and the PTC logo. The driver includes a custom Cobra x PTC headcover, a Project X HZRDUS RDZ Smoke Blue PVD shaft and a black Cobra Lamkin Crossline grip.

The putter features an oversize mallet shape utilizing a multi-material construction with a 3D-printed nylon lattice, forged aluminum, tungsten and Sik descending-loft face technology to create an extremely forgiving putter. The putter is available in RH/LH in a 35-inch length in a peacoat colorway with gold accents.

The Puma Golf Palm Tree Crew collection is available at pumagolf.com and palmtreecrew.com, with the clubs available at cobragolf.com