2022 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The major championship field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 92- or 93-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first of four men's majors on the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Masters Tournament does not have an alternate list, meaning all invited players comprise the entire field and no player is replaced if they withdraw.

The field will be playing for at least a $12 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Austin Greaser

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Trevor Immelman

Aaron Jarvis

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Guido Migliozzi

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 Masters Tournament field