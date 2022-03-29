2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/29/2022 at 1:50 pm
The 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic purse is set for $1.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $240,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic field is headed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the fifth event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 80 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $240,000
2 $140,800
3 $115,200
4 $96,000
5 $76,800
6 $64,000
7 $57,600
8 $51,200
9 $44,800
10 $41,600
11 $38,400
12 $35,200
13 $32,000
14 $30,400
15 $28,800
16 $27,200
17 $25,600
18 $24,000
19 $22,560
20 $21,120
21 $19,840
22 $18,560
23 $17,600
24 $16,800
25 $16,000
26 $15,200
27 $14,560
28 $13,920
29 $13,280
30 $12,640
31 $12,000
32 $11,520
33 $11,040
34 $10,560
35 $10,080
36 $9,600
37 $9,120
38 $8,800
39 $8,480
40 $8,160
41 $7,840
42 $7,520
43 $7,200
44 $6,880
45 $6,560
46 $6,240
47 $5,920
48 $5,600
49 $5,280
50 $4,960
51 $4,640
52 $4,320
53 $4,000
54 $3,840
55 $3,680
56 $3,520
57 $3,360
58 $3,200
59 $3,040
60 $2,880
61 $2,720
62 $2,560
63 $2,400
64 $2,240
65 $2,080
66 $1,920
67 $1,760
68 $1,600
69 $1,504
70 $1,408
71 $1,312
72 $1,216
73 $1,120
74 $1,056
75 $992
76 $928
77 $864
78 $800
79 $736
80 $688
81 $656

