2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss.

The betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is on 8-to-1, while Steven Alker is on 10-to-1.

Brian Gay is on 11-to-1.

2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Mississippi for the Rapiscan Systems Classic. The tournament has a new venue this year after many years at nearby Fallen Oak, meaning the players will have to get to know a new course.

2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds: Outright winner