2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

03/29/2022 at 8:54 am
The 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss.

The betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is on 8-to-1, while Steven Alker is on 10-to-1.

Brian Gay is on 11-to-1.

2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Mississippi for the Rapiscan Systems Classic. The tournament has a new venue this year after many years at nearby Fallen Oak, meaning the players will have to get to know a new course.

2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Miguel Angel Jimenez 750
Bernhard Langer 800
Steven Alker 1000
Brian Gay 1100
Jim Furyk 1400
Padraig Harrington 1400
Retief Goosen 1600
Ernie Els 1800
Jerry Kelly 1800
Tim Petrovic 1800
Robert Karlsson 2000
David Toms 2200
K.J. Choi 2200
Doug Barron 2500
Kevin Sutherland 2500
Scott Parel 2800
Woody Austin 2800
Rod Pampling 4000
Stephen Ames 4000
Steve Flesch 4000
Y.E. Yang 4000
Alex Cejka 4500
Brandt Jobe 4500
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Kirk Triplett 5500
Darren Clarke 6000
Rocco Mediate 6600
Lee Janzen 8000
Rob Labritz 8000
David Branshaw 10000
Marco Dawson 10000
Ken Tanigawa 12500
Paul Goydos 12500
Scott Dunlap 12500
Wes Short 12500
Bob Estes 15000
Brett Quigley 15000
Davis Love 15000
Joe Durant 15000
Gene Sauers 17500

