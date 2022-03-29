2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week next season.

Purse-boosted events

The minimum purse on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour is $750,000, which is an increase of $150,000 over the 2020-2021 superseason. The purses will increase by $250,000 again next year as well. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.

International events return

The 2022 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year. The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska is the final tournament of the regular season.

Coming on to the schedule are two new events: the Emerald Coast Classic, to be played for four years in Sandestin, Fla.; and the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, played back-to-back around the 2021 Masters. A number of cancelled and postponed events return this year, too. The Lake Charles Championship will not return.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in August, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as the remaining three events. The format will remain the same, with 25 Korn Ferry Tour cards up for grabs.

A total of seven Korn Ferry Tour events will be on TV in 2022, all airing on Golf Channel, including the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, which now starts with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule