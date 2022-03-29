2022 Epson Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 Epson Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 21-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.
The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses across the board, marking the highest average purse in Epson Tour Tour history.
Purse-boosted events
The 2022 Epson Tour schedule features the biggest purse in tour history, with French Lick Resort hosting the French Lick Charity Championship on The Pete Dye Golf Course for a purse of $335,000. The $50,000 winner's check will match the largest in tour history.
In total, the schedule will offer $4.41 million in total prize money, for an average purse size of $210,000. Both figures beat prior records for total prize money ($4 million, 2019) and average purse size ($194,000, 2021).
New events
The Epson Tour has three new events in 2022: one (to be named) at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala.; the Wildhorse Ladies Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Ore.; and Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission in Ann Arbor, Mich. at Travis Pointe Country Club, which hosted the LPGA Tour’s Volvik Championship from 2016-2018.
2022 Epson Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|March 4-6
|Florida’s Natural Charity Classic
|Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, FL
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 17-20
|Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic
|Longbow Golf Club, Mesa, AZ
|$200,000
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|Results
|March 25-27
|IOA Championship
|Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, CA
|$200,000
|Linnea Strom
|Results
|March 31-April 3
|Casino Del Sol Golf Classic
|Tucson, AZ Sewailo Golf Club
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 21-23
|Copper Rock Championship
|Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, UT
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 29-May 1
|Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes
|Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, KS
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 20-22
|IOA Golf Classic presented by RP Funding
|Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, FL
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 27-29
|Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship
|El Campeon Golf Course, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 9-12
|Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
|Kinston Country Club, Kinston, NC
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 16-18
|Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission
|Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, MI
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 24-26
|Island Resort Championship
|Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, MI
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 8-10
|Twin Bridges Championship
|Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, NY
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 29-31
|FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship
|Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, MI
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|August 4-7
|French Lick Charity Championship
|The Pete Dye Golf Course at French Lick, French Lick, IN
|$335,000
|Winner
|Results
|August 12-14
|Four Winds Invitational
|South Bend Country Club, South Bend, IN
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|August 26-28
|Circling Raven Championship
|Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, ID
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|September 2-4
|Wildhorse Ladies Classic
|Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, OR
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|September 16-18
|Guardian Championship
|RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, AL
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|September 23-25
|Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout
|Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, AR
|$225,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept.29-Oct. 2
|TBA
|Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
|$200,000
|Winner
|Results
|October 6-9
|Epson Tour Tour Championship
|LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, FL
|$250,000
|Winner
|Results