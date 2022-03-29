2022 Epson Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 Epson Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 21-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses across the board, marking the highest average purse in Epson Tour Tour history.

Purse-boosted events

The 2022 Epson Tour schedule features the biggest purse in tour history, with French Lick Resort hosting the French Lick Charity Championship on The Pete Dye Golf Course for a purse of $335,000. The $50,000 winner's check will match the largest in tour history.

In total, the schedule will offer $4.41 million in total prize money, for an average purse size of $210,000. Both figures beat prior records for total prize money ($4 million, 2019) and average purse size ($194,000, 2021).

New events

The Epson Tour has three new events in 2022: one (to be named) at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala.; the Wildhorse Ladies Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Ore.; and Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission in Ann Arbor, Mich. at Travis Pointe Country Club, which hosted the LPGA Tour’s Volvik Championship from 2016-2018.

2022 Epson Tour schedule