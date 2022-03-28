The Chevron Championship history, results and past winners

The Chevron Championship is the LPGA Tour's first major championship on the schedule, with the event having been (until 2023) played at the same venue: Mission Hills Country Club in California.
The event, which was first played in 1972 and became recognized as an LPGA major in 1983, is associated with actress Dinah Shore. The tournament was named after her in some way until 1999, when the tournament became the Nabisco Championship.
Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with three: Amy Alcott, Betsy King and Annika Sorenstam.
The event has crowned respected champions for decades, and those winners have taken the leap into Poppie's Pond, a tradition that was started by Amy Alcott in 1988.
The Chevron Championship format
The Chevron Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The invitational field, which is typically around 105, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
The Chevron Championship host courses
- 1972–2022: Mission Hills Country Club
The Chevron Championship past sponsors
The Chevron Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1972–1980: Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle
- 1981: Colgate-Dinah Shore
- 1982: Nabisco Dinah Shore Invitational
- 1983–1999: Nabisco Dinah Shore
- 2000–2001: Nabisco Championship
- 2002–2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship
- 2015–2021: ANA Inspiration
- 2022-present: The Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Patty Tavatanakit
|270
|−18
|2
|$465,000
|2020
|Mirim Lee
|273
|−15
|PO
|$465,000
|2019
|Ko Jin-young
|278
|−10
|3
|$450,000
|2018
|Pernilla Lindberg
|273
|−15
|PO
|$420,000
|2017
|Ryu So-yeon
|274
|−14
|PO
|$405,000
|2016
|Lydia Ko
|276
|−12
|1
|$390,000
|2015
|Brittany Lincicome (2)
|279
|−9
|PO
|$375,000
|2014
|Lexi Thompson
|274
|−14
|3
|$300,000
|2013
|Inbee Park
|273
|−15
|4
|$300,000
|2012
|Sun-Young Yoo
|279
|−9
|PO
|$300,000
|2011
|Stacy Lewis
|275
|−13
|3
|$300,000
|2010
|Yani Tseng
|275
|−13
|1
|$300,000
|2009
|Brittany Lincicome
|279
|−9
|1
|$300,000
|2008
|Lorena Ochoa
|277
|−11
|5
|$300,000
|2007
|Morgan Pressel
|285
|−3
|1
|$300,000
|2006
|Karrie Webb (2)
|279
|−9
|PO
|$270,000
|2005
|Annika Sörenstam (3)
|273
|−15
|8
|$270,000
|2004
|Grace Park
|277
|−11
|1
|$240,000
|2003
|Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
|281
|−7
|1
|$240,000
|2002
|Annika Sörenstam (2)
|280
|−8
|1
|$225,000
|2001
|Annika Sörenstam
|281
|−7
|3
|$225,000
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|274
|−14
|10
|$187,500
|1999
|Dottie Pepper (2)
|269
|−19
|6
|$150,000
|1998
|Pat Hurst
|281
|−7
|1
|$150,000
|1997
|Betsy King (3)
|276
|−12
|2
|$135,000
|1996
|Patty Sheehan
|281
|−7
|1
|$135,000
|1995
|Nanci Bowen
|285
|−3
|1
|$127,500
|1994
|Donna Andrews
|276
|−12
|2
|$105,000
|1993
|Helen Alfredsson
|284
|−4
|2
|$105,000
|1992
|Dottie Mochrie
|279
|−9
|PO
|$105,000
|1991
|Amy Alcott (3)
|273
|−15
|8
|$90,000
|1990
|Betsy King (2)
|283
|−5
|2
|$90,000
|1989
|Juli Inkster (2)
|279
|−9
|5
|$80,000
|1988
|Amy Alcott (2)
|274
|−14
|2
|$80,000
|1987
|Betsy King
|283
|−5
|PO
|$80,000
|1986
|Pat Bradley
|280
|−8
|2
|$75,000
|1985
|Alice Miller
|275
|−13
|3
|$55,000
|1984
|Juli Inkster
|280
|−8
|PO
|$55,000
|1983
|Amy Alcott
|282
|−6
|2
|$55,000
|1982
|Sally Little
|278
|−10
|3
|$45,000
|1981
|Nancy Lopez
|277
|−11
|2
|$37,500
|1980
|Donna Caponi
|275
|−13
|2
|$37,500
|1979
|Sandra Post (2)
|276
|−12
|1
|$37,500
|1978
|Sandra Post
|283
|−5
|PO
|$36,000
|1977
|Kathy Whitworth
|289
|1
|1
|$36,000
|1976
|Judy Rankin
|285
|−3
|3
|$32,000
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|283
|−5
|1
|$32,000
|1974
|Jo Ann Prentice
|289
|1
|PO
|$32,000
|1973
|Mickey Wright
|284
|−4
|2
|$25,000
|1972
|Jane Blalock
|213
|−3
|3
|$20,050