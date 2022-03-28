2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Jordan Spieth is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Valero Texas Open, with the tournament played the week before the Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio. Not too long ago, the Houston Open was set up to somewhat mirror Augusta National. We don't have that here. Instead, we have a Greg Norman, wind-prone design. It's a decent tournament, and it's the last chance to get into the Masters field.

2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Jordan Spieth 1400
Hideki Matsuyama 1800
Abraham Ancer 2000
Corey Conners 2000
Bryson DeChambeau 2500
Adam Hadwin 3300
Gary Woodland 3300
Maverick McNealy 3300
Si Woo Kim 3300
Chris Kirk 4000
Jhonattan Vegas 4000
Keegan Bradley 4000
Tony Finau 4000
Jason Day 4500
Kevin Streelman 5000
Mito Pereira 5000
Davis Riley 5500
Luke List 5500
Russell Knox 5500
Ryan Palmer 6000
Brendan Steele 6600
Charley Hoffman 6600
Lanto Griffin 6600
Matt Kuchar 6600
Patton Kizzire 6600
Rasmus Hojgaard 6600
Rickie Fowler 6600
Robert MacIntyre 6600
Sahith Theegala 6600
Charles Howell III 8000
Denny McCarthy 8000
Doug Ghim 8000
Ian Poulter 8000
K.H. Lee 8000
Lucas Glover 8000
Martin Laird 8000
Scott Stallings 8000
Adam Svensson 10000
Alex Smalley 10000
Branden Grace 10000
Brian Stuard 10000
C T Pan 10000
Chad Ramey 10000
Dylan Frittelli 10000
Kramer Hickok 10000
Matt Jones 10000
Min Woo Lee 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
Pat Perez 10000
Takumi Kanaya 10000
Anirban Lahiri 11500
Aaron Rai 12500
Adam Schenk 12500
Beau Hossler 12500
Cameron Champ 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Garrick Higgo 12500
Lee Hodges 12500
Lee Westwood 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Matthias Schwab 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
Richard Bland 12500
Brandon Hagy 15000
Brendon Todd 15000
Brice Garnett 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Hayden Buckley 15000
JJ Spaun 15000
Joseph Bramlett 15000
Nick Hardy 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Ryan Brehm 17500

