2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.

Jordan Spieth is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Valero Texas Open, with the tournament played the week before the Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio. Not too long ago, the Houston Open was set up to somewhat mirror Augusta National. We don't have that here. Instead, we have a Greg Norman, wind-prone design. It's a decent tournament, and it's the last chance to get into the Masters field.

2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds: Outright winner