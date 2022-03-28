2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds.
Jordan Spieth is next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Hideki Matsuyama is at 18-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Valero Texas Open, with the tournament played the week before the Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio. Not too long ago, the Houston Open was set up to somewhat mirror Augusta National. We don't have that here. Instead, we have a Greg Norman, wind-prone design. It's a decent tournament, and it's the last chance to get into the Masters field.
2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|750
|Jordan Spieth
|1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1800
|Abraham Ancer
|2000
|Corey Conners
|2000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2500
|Adam Hadwin
|3300
|Gary Woodland
|3300
|Maverick McNealy
|3300
|Si Woo Kim
|3300
|Chris Kirk
|4000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|4000
|Keegan Bradley
|4000
|Tony Finau
|4000
|Jason Day
|4500
|Kevin Streelman
|5000
|Mito Pereira
|5000
|Davis Riley
|5500
|Luke List
|5500
|Russell Knox
|5500
|Ryan Palmer
|6000
|Brendan Steele
|6600
|Charley Hoffman
|6600
|Lanto Griffin
|6600
|Matt Kuchar
|6600
|Patton Kizzire
|6600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|6600
|Rickie Fowler
|6600
|Robert MacIntyre
|6600
|Sahith Theegala
|6600
|Charles Howell III
|8000
|Denny McCarthy
|8000
|Doug Ghim
|8000
|Ian Poulter
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|8000
|Lucas Glover
|8000
|Martin Laird
|8000
|Scott Stallings
|8000
|Adam Svensson
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|10000
|Branden Grace
|10000
|Brian Stuard
|10000
|C T Pan
|10000
|Chad Ramey
|10000
|Dylan Frittelli
|10000
|Kramer Hickok
|10000
|Matt Jones
|10000
|Min Woo Lee
|10000
|Nick Taylor
|10000
|Pat Perez
|10000
|Takumi Kanaya
|10000
|Anirban Lahiri
|11500
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Adam Schenk
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|David Lipsky
|12500
|Garrick Higgo
|12500
|Lee Hodges
|12500
|Lee Westwood
|12500
|Matthew Nesmith
|12500
|Matthias Schwab
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|Richard Bland
|12500
|Brandon Hagy
|15000
|Brendon Todd
|15000
|Brice Garnett
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|Greyson Sigg
|15000
|Harry Higgs
|15000
|Hayden Buckley
|15000
|JJ Spaun
|15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|15000
|Nick Hardy
|15000
|Wyndham Clark
|15000
|Ryan Brehm
|17500