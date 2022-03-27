How much money does the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play purse is a lot of money, and the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play purse is $1.5 million, which is a $1,500,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner (although not in this case), so the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner's share is $2,160,000 as the first-place payout.

Billy Horschel won $1,820,000 as the 2021 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner's share from a $10.5 million purse. There was no event in 2020.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 64th-place finisher earning $40,000. Every player also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 550 points. The winner receives 74 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.