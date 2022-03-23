2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is a big event on the 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule, with Doha Country Club in Doha Qatar, hosting the event.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headed by Justin Harding, Thomas Detry and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 144-player starting field.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Qatar.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters TV times and schedule.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 24: 5-10 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 25: 7-10 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 26: 7-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 27: 5-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters streaming schedule: How to watch online