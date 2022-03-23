2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Friday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Friday, the third and final day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.
All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.
The betting odds for each match are listed as well.
RELATED: 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times for Wednesday | Thursday
The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play third day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.
2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play third day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Friday
All times are Central
- TBA -- Group 12: Billy Horschel (12) vs. Thomas Pieters (26)
- TBA -- Group 12: Tom Hoge (33) vs. Min Woo Lee (49)
- TBA -- Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5) vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick (20)
- TBA -- Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (41) vs. Ian Poulter (59)
- TBA -- Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13) vs. Daniel Berger (17)
- TBA -- Group 13: Si Woo Kim (48) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
- TBA -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Sungjae Im (21)
- TBA -- Group 4: Seamus Power (42) vs. Keith Mitchell (62)
- TBA -- Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9) vs. Talor Gooch (27)
- TBA -- Group 9: Lee Westwood (47) vs. Richard Bland (54)
- TBA -- Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8) vs. Max Homa (30)
- TBA -- Group 8: Matthew Wolff (38) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51)
- TBA -- Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16) vs. Shane Lowry (28)
- TBA -- Group 16: Harold Varner III (35) vs. Erik van Rooyen (55)
- TBA -- Group 1: Jon Rahm (1) vs. Patrick Reed (23)
- TBA -- Group 1: Cameron Young (40) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (58)
- TBA -- Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11) vs. Adam Scott (32)
- TBA -- Group 11: Justin Rose (46) vs. Keegan Bradley (60)
- TBA -- Group 6: Justin Thomas (6) vs. Kevin Kisner (29)
- TBA -- Group 6: Marc Leishman (37) vs. Luke List (53)
- TBA -- Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14) vs. Kevin Na (25)
- TBA -- Group 14: Russell Henley (34) vs. Maverick McNealy (64)
- TBA -- Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3) vs. Will Zalatoris (24)
- TBA -- Group 3: Cameron Tringale (45) vs. Sepp Straka (63)
- TBA -- Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10) vs. Paul Casey (19)
- TBA -- Group 10: Corey Conners (36) vs. Alex Noren (50)
- TBA -- Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7) vs. Tony Finau (18)
- TBA -- Group 7: Lucas Herbert (39) vs. Takumi Kanaya (56)
- TBA -- Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15) vs. Webb Simpson (31)
- TBA -- Group 15: Brian Harman (44) vs. Bubba Watson (57)
- TBA -- Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2) vs. Jason Kokrak (22)
- TBA -- Group 2: Sergio Garcia (43) vs. Robert MacIntyre (61)