Wilson Golf expands D9 family with D9 Forged irons

Wilson Golf introduced their D9 lineup in 2021, and for 2022, they're expanding the family with the D9 Forged irons.

The company believes this offering in their game-improvement lineup offering blends the right mix of feel that a better player prefers while still benefiting from the distance and forgiveness of the D9 build.

Like with the original D9, Wilson used computer simulations with various inputs to produce what they feel is the the most effective design. The result is a new asymmetrical Power Hole arrangement that has been optimized for the D9 Forged heads, all with the goal of increasing contact time with the ball for maximum speed and distance. The head has a lower center of gravity to produce not only a higher launch but a steeper angle of descent to help the ball stop sooner.

The carbon-steel forged heads have a thinner topline and minimal offset at address.

The Wilson Golf D9 Forged irons will be available April 4 in a seven-piece set (5-iron through pitching and gap wedges) for $1,050 in stock True Temper Dynamic Gold VVS (95R and 105S) steel shafts and $1,150 in stock Mamiya UST Recoil Dart graphite shafts.