Bridgestone Golf releases yellow versions of all Tour B series golf balls

Bridgestone Golf has heard from its customers, and they've responded by announcing the forthcoming release of yellow versions of their full line of Tour B golf balls.

The Tour B X and XS balls are geared toward players with driver swing speeds over 105 mph, while the RX and RXS are softer and built for players who swing sub-105 mph. All four balls feature ball-specific versions of the company's Reactiv iQ cover technology, which uses a proprietary material dubbed an "impact modifier" that make the urethane cover behave optimally for the player who best benefits from each model with specific clubs.

The cover is firmer and more resilient when struck with high-speed shots, and it's softer and spins hard for scoring shots with slower swings.

The yellow Tour B balls get their color thanks to yellow pigment included in the cast urethane cover material, meaning the covers can be considered as consistent and perform the same as the white models.

The Bridgestone Tour B yellow golf balls will become available at retail in early April for $50 per dozen.