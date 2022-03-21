2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is JJhonattan Vegas, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Joel Dahmen is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Sahith Theegala is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Corales Puntacana Championship, with the tournament played opposite the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. The Corales Golf Course is pretty interesting, and it gets somewhat stout when there's wind to blow around the players. The last three holes are particularly interesting.

This event is always difficult to handicap, just as is every oppo field event, because the field is hard to rank beyond the top 20 players or so.

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds: Outright winner