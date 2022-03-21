2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
03/21/2022 at 4:43 pm
The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is JJhonattan Vegas, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Joel Dahmen is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Sahith Theegala is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Corales Puntacana Championship, with the tournament played opposite the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. The Corales Golf Course is pretty interesting, and it gets somewhat stout when there's wind to blow around the players. The last three holes are particularly interesting.

This event is always difficult to handicap, just as is every oppo field event, because the field is hard to rank beyond the top 20 players or so.

2022 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jhonattan Vegas 1600
Joel Dahmen 2000
Sahith Theegala 2500
Mark Hubbard 2800
Doc Redman 3000
Adam Svensson 3300
Matthias Schwab 3300
Nate Lashley 3300
Brice Garnett 3500
Aaron Rai 4000
Alex Smalley 4000
Graeme McDowell 4000
Greyson Sigg 4000
Kramer Hickok 4000
Nicolai Hojgaard 4000
Rasmus Hojgaard 4000
Thomas Detry 4000
Brian Stuard 4500
Emiliano Grillo 4500
Patrick Rodgers 4500
Peter Uihlein 4500
Austin Smotherman 5000
Chad Ramey 5000
Danny Willett 5000
David Lipsky 5000
Nick Taylor 5000
Brandon Wu 5500
Hudson Swafford 5500
Kurt Kitayama 5500
Nick Hardy 5500
Hao Tong Li 6000
Martin Kaymer 6000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 6000
Tyler Duncan 6000
Wyndham Clark 6000
Victor Perez 6600
Adam Schenk 7000
Chase Seiffert 7000
Hank Lebioda 7000
John Huh 7000
Ben Kohles 8000
Callum Tarren 8000
Cameron Percy 8000
Dylan Wu 8000
Hayden Buckley 8000
Kevin Chappell 8000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000
Kyle Stanley 8000
Scott Brown 8000
Stephen Jaeger 8000
Vaughn Taylor 8000
Andrew Novak 9000
Bill Haas 9000
Max McGreevy 9000
Ryan Armour 9000
Bo Hoag 10000
Justin Lower 10000
Sean O'Hair 10000
Sunghoon Kang 10000
Kelly Kraft 11000
Roger Sloan 11000
Seth Reeves 11000
Bronson Burgoon 12500
Chesson Hadley 12500
Curtis Thompson 12500
Jared Wolfe 12500
Jason Dufner 12500
Scott Gutschewski 12500
Camilo Villegas 15000
Jonathan Byrd 15000
Patrick Flavin 15000
Seung Yul Noh 15000

