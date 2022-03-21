2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

03/21/2022 at 10:04 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Joohyung Kim and Justin Harding are at 28-to-1.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the European Tour heading back into the Middle East. This event was pushed back several weeks, leading to a doubleheader in Ras al Khaimai. Doha Country Club is an interesting desert course as a host, but the field is pretty weak.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 1600
Adri Arnaus 2000
George Coetzee 2000
Jordan Smith 2000
Joohyung Kim 2800
Justin Harding 2800
Adrian Meronk 3300
Oliver Bekker 3300
Marcus Armitage 3500
Romain Langasque 3500
Callum Shinkwin 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Pablo Larrazabal 4000
Wilco Nienaber 4000
Calum Hill 5000
Julien Brun 5000
Laurie Canter 5000
Adrian Otaegui 5500
Ashun Wu 5500
Marcus Kinhult 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Matti Schmid 5500
Shubhankar Sharma 5500
David Horsey 6000
Hennie du Plessis 6000
Ross Fisher 6000
Antoine Rozner 6600
Brandon Stone 6600
Jazz Janewattananond 6600
John Catlin 6600
Thriston Lawrence 6600
Daniel Gavins 7500
Jorge Campillo 7500
Sihwan Kim 7500
Andy Sullivan 8000
Hurly Long 8000
Joakim Lagergren 8000
Matthew Jordan 8000
Mikko Korhonen 8000
Tapio Pulkkanen 8000
Jeff Winther 9000
Thorbjorn Olesen 9000
Grant Forrest 10000
Jacques Kruyswijk 10000
Jason Scrivener 10000
Julien Guerrier 10000
Louis De Jager 10000
Nacho Elvira 10000
Niklas Lemke 10000
Santiago Tarrio 10000
Sean Crocker 10000
Wil Besseling 10000
Zander Lombard 10000
Daniel Hillier 11000
Aaron Cockerill 12500
Guido Migliozzi 12500
Jack Senior 12500
Kalle Samooja 12500
Niklas Norgaard Moller 12500
Sebastian Soderberg 12500
Edoardo Molinari 15000
Max Schmitt 15000
Scott Vincent 15000
Wade Ormsby 15000
Zach Murray 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.