2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Joohyung Kim and Justin Harding are at 28-to-1.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the European Tour heading back into the Middle East. This event was pushed back several weeks, leading to a doubleheader in Ras al Khaimai. Doha Country Club is an interesting desert course as a host, but the field is pretty weak.

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner