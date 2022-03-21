2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.
Adri Arnaus, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Joohyung Kim and Justin Harding are at 28-to-1.
2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the European Tour heading back into the Middle East. This event was pushed back several weeks, leading to a doubleheader in Ras al Khaimai. Doha Country Club is an interesting desert course as a host, but the field is pretty weak.
2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Dean Burmester
|1600
|Adri Arnaus
|2000
|George Coetzee
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2000
|Joohyung Kim
|2800
|Justin Harding
|2800
|Adrian Meronk
|3300
|Oliver Bekker
|3300
|Marcus Armitage
|3500
|Romain Langasque
|3500
|Callum Shinkwin
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|4000
|Wilco Nienaber
|4000
|Calum Hill
|5000
|Julien Brun
|5000
|Laurie Canter
|5000
|Adrian Otaegui
|5500
|Ashun Wu
|5500
|Marcus Kinhult
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Matti Schmid
|5500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|5500
|David Horsey
|6000
|Hennie du Plessis
|6000
|Ross Fisher
|6000
|Antoine Rozner
|6600
|Brandon Stone
|6600
|Jazz Janewattananond
|6600
|John Catlin
|6600
|Thriston Lawrence
|6600
|Daniel Gavins
|7500
|Jorge Campillo
|7500
|Sihwan Kim
|7500
|Andy Sullivan
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|Joakim Lagergren
|8000
|Matthew Jordan
|8000
|Mikko Korhonen
|8000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|8000
|Jeff Winther
|9000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|9000
|Grant Forrest
|10000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|10000
|Jason Scrivener
|10000
|Julien Guerrier
|10000
|Louis De Jager
|10000
|Nacho Elvira
|10000
|Niklas Lemke
|10000
|Santiago Tarrio
|10000
|Sean Crocker
|10000
|Wil Besseling
|10000
|Zander Lombard
|10000
|Daniel Hillier
|11000
|Aaron Cockerill
|12500
|Guido Migliozzi
|12500
|Jack Senior
|12500
|Kalle Samooja
|12500
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|12500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|12500
|Edoardo Molinari
|15000
|Max Schmitt
|15000
|Scott Vincent
|15000
|Wade Ormsby
|15000
|Zach Murray
|15000