Saudi-backed, Norman-fronted LIV Golf announces 8-event invitational schedule

The Saudi-backed and Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Investments announced their inaugural eight-event schedule, with a planned June start to a series that will feature $25 million purses for each event.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will start on June 9, the week prior to the US Open, with its first event at Centurion Club in England, outside of London. All events in the series will feature 48 players competing on 12 four-player teams in a 54-hole, no-cut event with both an individual purse and a team purse. The individual purse will be $20 million, with $5 million kept separate for a team-related purse for the top three teams.

At the end of the first seven events, there will be a season-ending team championship worth $50 million. The top three individual players in the first seven events will split a $30 million bonus pool.

Four of the eight events are scheduled to be played in the United States, with Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon, Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois, The International in Massachusetts and Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey serving as sites.

Three of the tournaments are played during the backstretch of the PGA Tour season, with the kickoff event played the week prior to the US Open. The second event is played opposite the John Deere Classic in Illinois, and the third event is played opposite the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The final five events are held after the FedEx Cup playoffs end, including the Labor Day weekend event in Massachusetts. While the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule has not been released, the remaining three regular-season events compete with the following events on the DP World Tour: Made in Himmerland, DS Automobiles Italian Open, Open de Espana, Andalucia Masters.

The season-ending championship event is slated to be played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions.

At this time, no players have been announced as having committed to the events.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational series schedule