The 2022 Steyn City Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Steyn City Championship field is headed by Justin Harding, Dean Burmester, George Coetzee, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Steyn City Championship is the seventh event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 19 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

2022 Steyn City Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 Steyn City Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY