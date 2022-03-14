The perks of winning The Players Championship: Tournaments, exemptions, what the winner gets

There are a lot of perks that come with winning the The Players Championship in golf.

The winner gets The Players Championship first-place prize money, which is $3.6 million in 2022, representing 18 percent of the total purse.

In addition, The Players Championship winner earns entry into the The Players Championship for the next five years, entry into the four majors for three years, as well as PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.

Let's lay out all the benefits of winning the The Players Championship:

