Adam Hadwin’s wife Jessica Dawn Kippenberger: Pictures, bio

Adam Hadwin shot 59 on the PGA Tour in 2017, got his first PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship and is in contention at the 2022 The Players Championship. He's got married to his wife, Jessica Dawn, during the week of the 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Hadwin met Jessica Dawn Kippenberger in 2014 when he was playing on the Web.com Tour in Wichita, Kan. She was working as a nurse practitioner. After his breakthrough win at the Valspar, they were wed and now enjoy a great life together.

Take a look at photos of Adam Hadwin's fiancee and soon-to-be wife, Jessica Dawn.