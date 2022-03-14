Adam Hadwin's girlfriend and fiancee Jessica Dawn: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Adam Hadwin’s wife Jessica Dawn Kippenberger: Pictures, bio

03/14/2022 at 3:47 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 5

Adam Hadwin shot 59 on the PGA Tour in 2017, got his first PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship and is in contention at the 2022 The Players Championship. He's got married to his wife, Jessica Dawn, during the week of the 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Hadwin met Jessica Dawn Kippenberger in 2014 when he was playing on the Web.com Tour in Wichita, Kan. She was working as a nurse practitioner. After his breakthrough win at the Valspar, they were wed and now enjoy a great life together.

Take a look at photos of Adam Hadwin's fiancee and soon-to-be wife, Jessica Dawn.

Page 1 of 5
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.