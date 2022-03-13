The Players Championship tournament format, pro cut rules

The The Players Championship format really consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 144 professionals in the field.

The 144 pros are placed into 48 threesomes over the first two rounds, with 24 threesomes going out in the morning wave and 24 threesomes going out in the afternoon wave at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. In both of those waves, 12 threesomes are going off the first tee and 12 threesomes are going off the 10th tee.

The Players Championship format

For the professionals, the tournament format is simple: the usual 72-hole, stroke-play tournament you see most weeks on the PGA Tour. Lowest score wins.

The Players Championship pro cut rules

After the first two rounds are completed, The Players Championship cut rule kicks in.

There's a cut after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties, and those players are then sent out in twosomes or threesomes for the final two rounds, depending on the schedule and how many players make the cut. The players are grouped together based on their standing in the tournament through 36 holes for the third round and through 54 holes for the final round.

The Players Championship playoff rules

In the event of a tie after 72 holes, there is a three-hole aggregate-score playoff between any players tied for the lead after regulation.

In the playoff, The Players Championship playoff format has the players competing play holes 16, 17 and 18 in order. The lowest total score for those three holes wins. In the event of a tie, then the players go into sudden death until there is a winner.