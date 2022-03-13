How much money does the 2022 The Players Championship winner earn?

The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship gets a lot of money, and the The Players Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 The Players Championship purse is $20 million, which is a $5,000,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 The Players Championship winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 The Players Championship winner's share is $3,600,000 as the first-place payout.

Justin Thomas won $2,700,000 as the 2021 The Players Championship winner's share from a $15 million purse. There was no event in 2020.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 71st-place finisher earning $40,600. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 600 points. The winner receives 80 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Players Championship has the biggest purse in professional golf. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.