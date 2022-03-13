2022 Steyn City Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Steyn City Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Steyn City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Chris Wood, Dean Burmester, Ashun Wu and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, picking up the third stop in a run in Africa.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for some of the leading 75 players from the Sunshine Tour.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Steyn City Championship field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Louis Albertse
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Christiaan Basson
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jacques Blaauw
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Luke Brown
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Adilson Da Silva
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Ruan De Smidt
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Grant Forrest
- Stephen Gallacher
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Daniel Greene
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Keith Horne
- Craig Howie
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Luke Jerling
- Rikard Karlberg
- Anton Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- James Kingston
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Joost Luiten
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Callum Mowat
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Hennie Otto
- Chris Paisley
- Michael G Palmer
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Haydn Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Jake Roos
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Neil Schietekat
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jj Senekal
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Steve Surry
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toto Thimba Jnr
- Sami Välimäki
- Ulrich Van Den Berg
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Steyn City Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.