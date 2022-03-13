2022 Steyn City Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Steyn City Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Steyn City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Chris Wood, Dean Burmester, Ashun Wu and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, picking up the third stop in a run in Africa.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for some of the leading 75 players from the Sunshine Tour.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Steyn City Championship field

Jaco Ahlers

Louis Albertse

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Christiaan Basson

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jacques Blaauw

Kristoffer Broberg

Luke Brown

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Crocker

Adilson Da Silva

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Ruan De Smidt

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Ewen Ferguson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Grant Forrest

Stephen Gallacher

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Daniel Greene

Julien Guerrier

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Keith Horne

Craig Howie

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Jazz Janewattananond

Luke Jerling

Rikard Karlberg

Anton Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

James Kingston

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Joost Luiten

Anthony Michael

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Callum Mowat

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Hennie Otto

Chris Paisley

Michael G Palmer

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Haydn Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Jake Roos

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Neil Schietekat

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jj Senekal

Shubhankar Sharma

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Steve Surry

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Toto Thimba Jnr

Sami Välimäki

Ulrich Van Den Berg

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Steyn City Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.