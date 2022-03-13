2022 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open ($2 million, up $500,000 from 2021), the LPGA Mediheal Championship ($1.8 million, up $300,000 from 2021), the Pelican Women’s Championship ($2 million, up $250,000 from 2021), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021) and the HSBC Women’s World Championship ($1.7 million, up $100,000 from 2021). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are several new events on the schedule, with JTBC stepping up to increase their sponsor presence on the Tour. The JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes completes a California triple around The Chevron Championship. The Kroger Queen City Championship brings the LPGA to Cincinnati.

2022 LPGA Tour schedule