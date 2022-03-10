Here’s why Tiger Woods’ daughter is named Sam Alexis Woods

Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, introduced her father into the World Golf Hall of Fame during the 2022 induction ceremony.

Sam's speech captured how she feels about her father, who many consider to be the greatest golfer of all-time. It also was an introduction for Sam Woods to the world golf community, with Woods excited to see his daughter stepping out on her own.

However, many golf fans are interested to know how Tiger Woods' daughter got her name, Sam Alexis.

Why is Tiger Woods' daughter named Sam Alexis Woods?

Tiger Woods' daughter is named Sam Alexis Woods as a nod to Woods' father, Earl Woods, as Woods explained at the 2007 AT&T National, just weeks after she was born.

Tiger Woods and Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren named their daughter Sam because of a name Earl used to call Tiger.

"Sam, we wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin's side, because she was born basically an extension of Father's Day, it just happened to fit.

"My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?'

"He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam.'

"I said, 'All right, that's cool.'"

Sam Alexis Woods was born June 18, 2007, the day after the 2007 US Open at Oakmont, when Woods came up a shot short of forcing a playoff against Angel Cabrera, who won the first of his two major championship titles in Pennsylvania.