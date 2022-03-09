2022 Honda LPGA Thailand streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand is the fifth event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The Honda LPGA Thailand schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko and more of the game's best players.

There will be four days of golf, with 67 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

This 72-hole event has TV coverage through Golf Channel. NBCSports.com will also have live streaming before Golf Channel coverage for the final two days, exclusively airing 90 minutes of the tournament per day.

Here are the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 10: 1-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 11: 1-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 12: 1:30-3:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 13: 1:30-3:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand streaming schedule: How to watch online