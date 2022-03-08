2022 The Players Championship tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans at TPC Sawgrass for the annual The Players Championship.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 The Players Championship tee times: Round 1

The 2022 The Players Championship second round starts at 6:45 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:51 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 The Players Championship Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Players Championship first round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Players Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Players Championship tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

6:56 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

7:07 a.m. -- James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

7:18 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

7:29 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

7:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

7:51 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

8:02 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

8:13 a.m. -- Luke List, Seamus Power, Kevin Na

8:24 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

8:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

8:46 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

11:50 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

12:01 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

12:12 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

12:23 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:34 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

12:45 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

12:56 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:07 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

1:18 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

1:29 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

1:40 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

1:51 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

No. 10